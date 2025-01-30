Federal health minister says more pharmacare deals will be signed 'in coming days'

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Health Mark Holland rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Health Minister Mark Holland says he's looking forward to signing more pharmacare deals with provinces and territories "in the coming days" — and opposition parties should rethink their plans to bring down the government this spring to allow that to happen.

Holland met with provincial and territorial health ministers in Halifax over the last two days.

The federal government is negotiating with provinces and territories to cover the cost of contraceptives and diabetes medications in the first phase of a pharmacare program.

The NDP has been pushing the Liberals to sign those bilateral deals this week.

Pharmacare and the national dental-care program were key parts of the supply-and-confidence deal that saw the NDP keep the minority Liberals in power for more than two years.

Holland called on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh — who says he still plans to vote down the government in late March — to wait for the fixed election date in October and ensure pharmacare deals can get signed.