Liberal leadership candidate Gould wants to hike corporate taxes, slash GST

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Karina Gould speaks during an announcement in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Liberal leadership candidate Karina Gould says she would lower the GST by a point to four per cent for a year to give struggling Canadians some tax relief.

Gould appeared at a campaign event at an independent Ottawa bookshop today, where she also promised to increase the corporate tax rate from 15 to 17 per cent for businesses making more than $500 million in profits annually.

Gould, who stepped down as House leader to run for the leadership, is one of six candidates vying to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a vote that will conclude on March 9.

Also in the race are former central banker Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste, and former MPs Ruby Dhalla and Frank Baylis.

Baylis, a Montreal businessman, is kicking off his campaign at an event in that city tonight.

Candidates have to pay the party $50,000 by today to stay in the race and will face escalating payments to cover the $350,000 entrance fee by Feb. 17.