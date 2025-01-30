Alberta Premier Smith pitching joint Canada-U.S. NORAD military base in Arctic

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media during the fall meetings of Canada's premiers hosted by Ontario in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Smith is calling on her counterparts to consider a new joint Canada-U.S. NORAD base in northern Canada to bolster Arctic security. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is calling for a joint Canada-U.S. NORAD base in northern Canada to bolster Arctic security.

Smith says she pitched the idea at a recent meeting with fellow premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

She says the base could be similar to the Canadian NORAD Region headquarters in Winnipeg.

Smith has been urging more collaboration with the U.S., as President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods starting Saturday.

Trump has said Canada is allowing the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants into the U.S.

Smith has also called for Ottawa to appoint a border czar to work with the U.S. on securing the shared border.