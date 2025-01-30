$7.2M supports 30 livestock and forage research projects

Photo: Photo by Pixabay/Pexels. Approved projects range from pathogen research to manufacture of vaccines and therapeutics to help control infectious diseases.

The federal and provincial governments announced $6.9 million in joint funding to support 30 livestock and forage-related scientific research projects in Saskatchewan this year. Combined with funding from industry partners, the total amount is $7.2 million.

The Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association, Saskatchewan Forage Seed Development Commission, SaskPork and the Western Dairy Research Coalition – consisting of BC Dairy, Alberta Milk, SaskMilk, and the Dairy Farmers of Manitoba – financially contributed to 10 projects. The Cattlemen’s Association supported five projects, the Forage Seed Development Commission and Dairy Research Coalition each supported two projects, and SaskPork supported one.

The province says in a news release the allotment is part of its 2024-25 budget of $37 million for agriculture research and through its Agriculture Development Fund (ADF) under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP).

Approved projects range from pathogen research and manufacture of vaccines and therapeutics to help control infectious diseases, including ones that cause pandemics, to “evaluating the combined impact of prescribed fire and post-fire herbicide applications to control woody plants in rangelands.”

Of the 30 approved projects, 21 are from the University of Saskatchewan, three each from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Prairie Swine Centre Inc., two from Prairie Diagnostic Services Inc. and one from Genome Prairie. Seven of the projects focus on beef, six each on swine and forages, three on multiple species, two each on beef/dairy, dairy, and poultry, and one each on the environment and honeybees.

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay says the shared investment “will help create growth and make sure our great sector remains on the cutting edge.”

Provincial Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison says the funding will continue to support innovation which is key in “staying competitive and allowing Saskatchewan to remain a global leader when it comes to new and best practices in agriculture.”

Chair of the Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association Keith Day appreciates the funding from both levels of government and their recognition of the value in investing in their research priorities, “which focused on animal health and forage production this year.”

Wednesday’s announcement comes exactly two weeks after Ottawa and Saskatchewan announced funding for 53 crop research projects, also through the ADF and Sustainable CAP.