Prairie South addresses cockroaches reported in four schools

Photo: Jason G. Antonio. Although cockroaches have been reported in four local schools under the Prairie South School Division, director of education Ryan Boughen said the situation now appears to be under control.

The Prairie South School Division in Moose Jaw has issued a letter advising parents about recent cockroach sightings at four local schools. The division is now actively investigating the extent of the issue and implementing measures to ensure the ongoing health and safety of students and staff.

Although these schools have not been specifically listed for privacy concerns, each principal will have already contacted parents and guardians to inform them of the situation on or before Jan. 24 when the last letter was published.

In two of the schools, only one or two cockroaches were discovered, and all cases were reportedly an isolated situation, according to Ryan Boughen, director of education for the PSSD.

Although the exact source of the cockroaches has not been confirmed, these insects may have entered the schools inadvertently by a student or faculty member via a backpack, hoodie, or other personal items.

An assessment by a professional extermination company indicates that the presence of a single cockroach was likely an isolated incident rather than evidence of a larger infestation, and said this is common in such high-traffic environments.

The PSSD emphasizes that the well-being of students, staff, and faculty is its top priority. As a precautionary measure, schools have intensified cleaning protocols with a focus on areas where cockroach activity has been reported.

Specifically, the division is working closely with a pest control team to clean, trap, and carefully monitor the situation for any indication of an expanded cockroach presence. Limited fumigation has already been carried out and the team will be notified if any further cockroaches are trapped — with no further insects reportedly caught as of Jan. 24.

“Traps are set, and they’re essentially a sticky trap for little insects like that. In all of the cases where they’ve (set up traps), there has been no evidence of further infestation,” Boughen confirmed.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) provides guidelines on controlling cockroach infestations. Everyone should recognize the importance of eliminating food and water sources, sealing points of entry, and administration should continue strategically applying pesticides. As well, the earlier letters sent to parents and guardians were requested by the SHA as a standard operating procedure in such scenarios.

Parents and guardians will continue to be informed through regular communications from the PSSD. As well, the division encourages families to promptly report any concerns or observations they may have encountered to school administrators.

“You know, sometimes these things happen in schools and (wherever) there’s a lot of people,” Boughen noted. “We take the health and wellness of our staff and students seriously. Even when there’s evidence of (only) one (cockroach or other pest), we’re on it.

“We’re involving a professional service and the situation is being addressed and monitored. I’m quite confident to say that our schools continue to be a safe place for kids and staff,” he concluded. “We feel quite confident that we’ve got things under control.”

For more information or to contact the Prairie South School Division office in Moose Jaw, call 306-694-1200 or visit PrairieSouth.ca.

To learn more about how to respond to cockroaches, more information is available at SaskHealthAuthority.ca by searching for “Allergies: Controlling Cockroaches” under “Your Health.”