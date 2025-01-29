CBC head calls for a ‘national conversation’ on Conservatives' pledge to defund

Photo: The Canadian Press Marie-Philippe Bouchard, then-CEO of TV5 Quebec Canada, waits to appear at the House of Commons Canadian Heritage committee, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

With Donald Trump making "territorial claims," the new head of CBC says defunding the public broadcaster could erode a pillar of Canada's cultural identity.

Marie-Philippe Bouchard, CEO of CBC-Radio-Canada, is calling for a "national conversation" on the Conservatives' promise to defund and is launching a tour to get it started.

She says it’s important for Canadians to be equipped with facts about the likely impacts of stripping away CBC's funding for English-language services.

She says Canadians are not engaging with the issue at the level they should be as the country heads into a federal election later this year.

Bouchard will appear at a production industry conference later this week and then tour Western Canada, engaging with business and civic leaders, industry, CBC audiences and employees.

She says the Conservative pledge to cut a billion dollars from CBC's government funding, keeping only francophone news, wouldn’t work because there wouldn’t be enough money left to maintain a viable French-language service.