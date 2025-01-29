Saskatchewan premier says broad tariffs against U.S. would 'rip this country apart'

Photo: The Canadian Press Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks as he arrives for a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says imposing sweeping export tariffs on Canadian goods heading south would "rip this country apart."

Moe made the remark as U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to hit Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs as early as Saturday.

Provincial and territorial leaders held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier today, and Moe says his message was broad dollar-for-dollar counter tariffs "aren't on from Saskatchewan's perspective."

Moe told reporters in Regina ahead of the meeting that everything leaders say and do must be focused on "de-escalating the entire conversation around tariffs."

He says he'd support a discussion around a targeted package of tariffs and it's worth considering actions like those taken several years ago during a meat-labelling dispute with the U.S.

Moe also says export charges on farm machinery manufactured in Saskatchewan would have a short-term impact on the province's industry but cost American farmers more.