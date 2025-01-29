Damages in Jasper wildfire rise to $1.2B, goal to clear rubble for May construction

Photo: The Canadian Press The Insurance Bureau of Canada says debris continues to be removed from Jasper, Alta., and the goal is to have it all done so home construction can begin May 1. A worker walks in a devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper on Aug. 19, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says last year's wildfire in Jasper, Alta., which destroyed one-third of the town's homes and buildings, is the second costliest fire disaster in the country's history.

It says a revised estimate on total damage has increased to $1.23 billion from $880 million.

The fire forced about 5,000 residents of the town and 20,000 visitors in Jasper National Park to flee in July.

Flames destroyed 350 homes and businesses.

The bureau says debris continues to be removed and the goal is to have it done so home construction can begin May 1.

It says more than 90 per cent of the destroyed properties have been granted demolition permits.

Because power was cut off to other properties during the fire, food spoiled in fridges and freezers, and about 2,300 of the appliances had to be disposed of.