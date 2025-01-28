Alberta COVID panel strikes the name of contributor from report, issues correction

Photo: The Canadian Press Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Health for Alberta, makes an announcement in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

A panel commissioned by the Alberta government has struck the name of an expert contributor from its COVID-19 report, saying it was included "in error."

The report, released without notice Friday, has been updated to say Dr. John Conly was only interviewed about an article quoted in the report.

The correction comes after Conly told the Globe and Mail he was demanding his name be removed from the report, which calls for limits on COVID-19 vaccines.

Doctors across the country have slammed the $2-million review, saying it promotes dangerous misinformation.

The Canadian Medical Association and Alberta Medical Association say the panel’s report sows mistrust in medical and scientific communities.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange’s office is declining to say whether the provincial government will follow through on any of the report’s recommendations.