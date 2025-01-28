Donald Trump's press secretary says Feb. 1 deadline for tariffs 'still on the books'

Photo: The Canadian Press White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Evan Vucci

U.S. President Donald Trump's press secretary says the plan to slap Canada with punishing tariffs on Saturday is still in play.

Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House that she spoke with the president Monday night and he indicated Feb. 1 was "still on the books" for the introduction of damaging duties against Canada and Mexico.

Trump initially promised 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs in response to what he called the failure of both countries to curb the illegal flow of people and drugs across the border.

The president has since linked the tariff threat to economic and trade concerns with Canada and has said repeatedly that it should become the 51st state.

Leavitt, who is the youngest person to serve as presidential press secretary, also took questions about Trump's pause on federal grants and loans, as well as the ramp-up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to fulfil the president's pledge of mass deportations.

Trump has signed a stack of executive actions since returning to office as his new administration attempts to rapidly push America in a different direction.