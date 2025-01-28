No 'traitors' in Parliament, but more steps needed to counter interference: report

Photo: The Canadian Press Commissioner Justice Marie-Josee Hogue is shown at the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

A federal inquiry into foreign interference says there is no evidence of “traitors” in Parliament conspiring with foreign states, dismissing suggestions to the contrary that alarmed the public.

In her final report released today, inquiry Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue concludes that while the threat of foreign meddling is real, Canada's democratic institutions have held up well against it.

Hogue says he sees no indication the overall results of recent federal elections were altered by a foreign actor and she identifies only a small number of ridings where interference might have had some effect.

She praises the dedication and competence of many public servants, but also points to shortcomings in government efforts to fend off foreign meddling.

Hogue finds that the government sometimes reacted too slowly and information did not always flow properly to decision-makers.

The report makes more than four dozen recommendations to improve federal preparedness, foster transparency, shore up electoral integrity and counter threats against diaspora communities.