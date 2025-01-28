Ontario Premier Doug Ford set to request dissolution of parliament for early election

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Ford is set to dissolve parliament Tuesday and trigger an early election.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to request the dissolution of provincial parliament today and trigger an early election for Feb. 27.

Ford's office says he will visit Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont this afternoon and ask her to end the legislature's 43rd parliament.

Ford has said he needs a new mandate from the electorate in order to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner have all said calling an election more than a year early is a waste of time and money.

Ford says he plans to act in his capacity as premier, including visiting Washington, D.C., in February with a group of other premiers, while also campaigning as leader of the Progressive Conservatives.

Almost immediately after Ford visits Dumont, he is set to participate in a virtual Council of the Federation call with the other premiers.