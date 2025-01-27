Canada stops letting cross-border hikers enter B.C. via Pacific Crest Trail

Photo: The Canadian Press A CBSA patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Canadian Border Services Agency says hikers on a trail that crosses into British Columbia from Washington state will no longer be allowed to proceed without first entering Canada through a designated entry point.

The agency has announced it will stop issuing permits for people to enter Canada on the Pacific Crest Trail, saying the move helps enhance border security and allows for compliance monitoring of those using the hiking and horse-riding trail.

It says the move aligns with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which does not allow travellers from north of the border to enter the United States on the trail.

The trail spans 4,265 kilometres from Mexico to Canada, with a 13-kilometre extension that crosses into Manning Provincial Park in southern B.C.

The Pacific Crest Trail Association based in Sacramento, Calif., issued a statement saying the change was "disappointing news," but the group appreciates the fact the new policy aligns with the American approach.

The group advises hikers and horse riders to turn around after reaching the northern terminus of the trail at the Canada-U.S. border.

The CBSA announcement says the closest designated entry points for hikers entering B.C. are in Osoyoos and Abbotsford.

The agency did not immediately respond to a question about whether the move relates to recent political discourse between the Canada and the United States, where President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods and suggested Canada would be better off as the 51st state.