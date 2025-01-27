Alberta doctors criticize provincial COVID-19 report as harmful 'anti-science'

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media during the fall meetings of Canada's premiers hosted by Ontario in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The organization representing Alberta physicians is calling out a government panel's COVID-19 report as “anti-science.”

Dr. Shelley Duggan, head of the Alberta Medical Association, says the report sows distrust by going against proven preventive health measures while promoting fringe methods.

She says the report advances misinformation, speaks against international scientific consensus, and its recommendations have the potential to cause harm.

The $2-million report calls for the government to halt COVID-19 vaccines without the full disclosure of risks and to end their use for healthy children and teens.

The report, issued Friday, comes from a panel appointed by Premier Danielle Smith in 2022 to look at how data was collected and used to respond to COVID-19.

Smith has been a staunch critic of pandemic rules and vaccine mandates.