Former Calgary councillor accused of lying on travel expenses guilty of fraud

Photo: The Canadian Press A judge is expected to hand down his verdict on whether a former Calgary city councillor is guilty of fraud and breach of trust. Calgary City Hall is shown on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.

An Alberta judge has found a former Calgary city councillor guilty of fraud, but not guilty of breach of trust.

Joe Magliocca was accused of lying on travel expense claims between October 2017 and December 2019.

Justice Gordon Wong said Magliocca appeared to pull names "out of thin air" or rely on business cards in including people on his expense claims.

The claims involved politicians from across the country -- including a Quebec cabinet minister, Ontario’s NDP leader and the mayor of Halifax --but they testified they had never met Magliocca.

Concerns over Magliocca's spending were raised after an investigation found he spent double what other Calgary councillors had at the 2019 Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebec City.

Wong says there isn't enough proof that what Magliocca did was a breach of trust.