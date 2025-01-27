Chrystia Freeland calls for "Buy Canada" plan in trade fight with Trump

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland answers questions from journalists as she makes her way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus, in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says she knows how to avoid punishing U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods: Scare the Americans out of the idea.

Freeland says in a statement Canada needs to release a retaliatory list totalling $200 billion against U.S. President Donald Trump's threatened 25 per cent tariffs.

She says Ottawa must immediately publish a consultation on a detailed, dollar-for-dollar retaliation plan that includes high-priority targets such as Florida oranges, Wisconsin dairy and Michigan dishwashers.

Freeland is also calling for a "buy Canadian" plan in the event Trump moves ahead on the tariffs, threatening to cut off the U.S. from Canadian government procurement — with the exception of defence.

Rival candidate Mark Carney said in an interview with Radio-Canada over the weekend that cutting off Quebec's hydro exports to the U.S. should remain an option on the table in a trade fight with Trump.

Leadership hopefuls only have hours left to sign up party members who can vote in the race, with the cutoff deadline set for 5 p.m. today.