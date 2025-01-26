Arya says he's out of Liberal leadership race, as Carney gets more caucus support

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal MP Chandra Arya walks to a press conference highlighting the first-time home buyer incentive, at Tamarack Homes' Cardinal Creek Village development in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

One of the seven Liberal leadership hopefuls says the party is not allowing him to run, as another high-profile cabinet minister endorsed Mark Carney on Sunday.

Ontario member of Parliament Chandra Arya said the Liberal party informed him he's out of the running to be its next leader.

Arya, who was the first to announce his candidacy to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said Sunday that he was waiting on official communication from the Liberals and considering his next steps.

"This decision raises significant questions about the legitimacy of the leadership race and, by extension, the legitimacy of the next prime minister of Canada," Arya said in a social media statement.

Arya did not elaborate on his concerns or provide reasons the party gave for declining his candidacy. He did not immediately return phone calls and messages later Sunday.

Liberal party spokesman Parker Lund confirmed Arya would not be a candidate, citing a section of the national leadership rules that state a prospective candidate can be disqualified if they are found to be "manifestly unfit for the office" of leader.

That could be "due to public statements, past improper conduct, a lack of commitment to democracy, or other reputational or legal jeopardy," the rules say.

Lund did not say what specifically led to Arya being removed from the race.

Arya was one of seven people who submitted paperwork and a refundable $50,000 deposit last week to enter the race.

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland and former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney are widely seen as the front-runners.

Former Government House leader Karina Gould, MP Jaime Battiste and former MPs Ruby Dhalla and Frank Baylis have also submitted the paperwork to enter the race. The party has up to 10 days to approve the candidates.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne was the latest cabinet minister to endorse Carney as the pair campaigned in Champagne's home riding of Saint-Maurice—Champlain on Sunday.

"We have the same economic vision," Champagne told reporters in French at a dairy farm in St-Tite, Que.

He referred to the threat of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump, saying the country faces an unprecedented moment.

Champagne also said he wants to defend the French language and it's important for the next party leader to speak both official languages.

None of the Liberal leadership candidates are francophones, and Quebec's 78 seats in the House of Commons are critical for winning a federal election.

Arya made headlines early on in the race for saying he does not speak French and suggesting in an interview with the CBC that he didn't think it was important to Quebecers that the prime minister speak the language.