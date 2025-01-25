253671
CN Rail signal union issues 72-hour strike notice

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers says it has given Canadian National Railway a 72-hour strike notice.

The union represents about 750 employees at CN who work in signals and communications.

It says that barring a negotiated settlement, the union will be on strike as of the start of Tuesday, Jan. 28.

A statement from CN says it is aware of the notice and has a contingency plan in place.

The railway says it's focused on keeping the supply chain moving.

The union says it's backed by a 95 per cent strike mandate as it pushes for better work-life balance and higher pay.

