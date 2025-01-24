Freeland says Liberal leadership candidates should pledge to run as MPs

Photo: The Canadian Press People take part in the Liberal convention in Ottawa on Thursday, May 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland called Friday for four Liberal leadership debates Friday and said the other leadership candidates should commit to running in the next election under the party banner — no matter who wins.

In an open letter to the other candidates, Freeland said that the four debates, two in each official language, should be held as soon as possible.

"Canadians deserve to see us debate our ideas and the path forward for our party and our country without delay," she wrote.

"I am also calling on each of us to make a pledge to run as a Liberal candidate in the next election and serve in the next Parliament — no matter the outcome of the leadership race. By committing to be a part of this team for the long haul, we can show Canadians that we’re not in this for ourselves — we’re in it for them."

One of Freeland's primary rivals, former central banker Mark Carney, was set to seize the news agenda Friday morning before an event announcing a new endorsement was suddenly scrubbed late Thursday.

Northern Ontario Liberal MPs were set to endorse Carney for leader at an early morning news conference. Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, who is backing Carney, said Friday it was cancelled because of a scheduling conflict and the event likely will be moved to somewhere in northern Ontario.

Hajdu, who represents the riding of Thunder Bay-Superior North, said she's been very impressed by Carney's "depth of knowledge" on issues in the region, including Indigenous affairs and critical minerals. The endorsement event was set to include MPs Viviane Lapointe, Marc Serré, Marcus Powlowski and former speaker Anthony Rota, along with Carney.

Liberals gathered Friday on Parliament Hill for a second day of caucus discussions and election planning as the party searches for a replacement for outgoing leader Justin Trudeau. The vote will conclude on March 9.

The candidates only have until Monday to sign up new members who can vote for them in the race.

Thursday marked the deadline for contestants to file their registration papers — meaning no other challengers can now enter the race.

Candidates must still pay the party a steep entry fee by Feb. 17 — $350,000 in total.

Candidates held cocktail circuit receptions in Ottawa Thursday night as they sought to bolster their campaigns.

The field currently consists of Carney, Freeland, Liberal MPs Karina Gould, Jaime Battiste and Chandra Arya, and former Liberal MPs Frank Baylis and Ruby Dhalla. The party is currently reviewing their applications and will determine within 10 days who met the criteria to be on the ballot.

