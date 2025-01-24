Premier Doug Ford confirms he will call snap Ontario election next week

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters at the Ontario legislature, Queen's Park, in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford plans to call a snap election Wednesday, using the threat of 25 per cent tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump to justify his early call.

That election call would send Ontarians to the polls on Feb. 27, more than a year before the June 2026 fixed election date.

"With a strong mandate, we will be able to fight with Donald Trump to make sure we stop the tariffs," he said Friday at a press conference.

Ford, who already has a large majority government, suggested he is not satisfied with the 79 out of 124 seats his Progressive Conservatives currently hold.

"We need the largest mandate in Ontario's history," he said.

"When you have a strong mandate in politics, and you have a strong mandate from the people for the next four years to last over the four years of the Trump administration, I can tell you, the opposition treats you with a little more respect, as opposed to being vulnerable. Always people think, 'OK, they're going into an election.'"

Ford was in the key electoral battleground of Brampton, Ont., to announce that he plans to build a tunnel in the city for an LRT project.

He confirmed that he will be visiting the lieutenant-governor on Tuesday to dissolve the legislature and have the writs issued on Wednesday.

Ford said he can be both premier of the province and campaign as leader of the Progressive Conservatives. He still plans to head to Washington, D.C., twice in February to make a case to U.S. lawmakers to avoid tariffs.

Ford has said he expects Trump tariffs to hit Ontario particularly hard, specifically the auto sector. He said Ontario could lose upwards of 500,000 jobs should Trump follow through on his 25 per cent tariff threat.

Opposition parties have said an early election is not necessary because they would support stimulus spending, and Ford already has a mandate to protect Ontario's interests.