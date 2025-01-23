Trump calls on OPEC to bring down cost of oil at World Economic Forum

Photo: The Canadian Press People follow a virtual speech of U.S. president Donald Trump at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Markus Schreiber

U.S. President Donald Trump told an elite global audience today that he is going to ask the OPEC+ alliance of oil exporting countries to bring down the cost of oil.

He made the comments in a wide-ranging address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump, appearing via video link from the White House, said Saudi Arabia and OPEC didn’t show "a lot of love" by not acting on oil prices ahead of the U.S. election in November.

The president campaigned on U.S. energy dominance and signed an executive order earlier this week declaring an energy "emergency."

Trump also told the crowd that Canada has been tough to deal with over the years.

He has promised to hit Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs and told the Davos conference there would be no duties if the country becomes a U.S. state.