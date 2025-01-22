Saskatchewan premier says broad counter-tariffs not in Canada's best interest

Photo: The Canadian Press Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks at a press conference concluding a first ministers meeting, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he’s not straying from the Team Canada approach in responding to looming tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Moe and other premiers met virtually with the prime minister to discuss Trump's threat to slap 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods by Feb. 1, in response to concerns including border security.

Moe says he’s all for pushing back against the tariffs, if Trump follows through.

But the premier says he doesn’t want to see dollar-for-dollar counter-tariffs that would hurt Canadians and industry.

He says the country needs to work together to de-escalate conversations around tariffs.

Moe says broad-based tariffs with the U.S. would not be in Canadians' best interest.

“Nor should export tariffs ever be considered by our government,” Moe said Wednesday.

When the premiers last met, all but one signed a joint statement to stand united. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith pushed back and called for co-operation over retaliation.

Asked about Smith, Moe said he shares her concern about applying export tariffs to Canadian goods.

"Should the Canadian government consider applying export tariffs to electricity that's being exported out of the province of Quebec, I think Quebec would be very quick to say, 'Not without our approval,'" he said.

"We should not be applying export tariffs to products that Canadians are producing … we very much are looking actively at how we as a province can ensure that that would never happen to Saskatchewan (products)."

Moe added that Saskatchewan is the least dependent province on exports to the U.S., as 55 per cent of its goods cross the border.

He called on Saskatchewan businesses to appeal to their American counterparts to advocate on Canada’s behalf to U.S. lawmakers.

Saskatchewan Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck said her party has been meeting with industry officials and many have been reaching out to their connections south of the border about the tariffs.

She said Saskatchewan should advertise directly to Americans about the possible impact.

“This is a time, again, for all hands on deck,” said Beck. “It’s time to take every measure possible when it comes to warding off these tariffs, these devastating tariffs.”