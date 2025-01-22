Former Calgary teacher accused of sexually assaulting students in 1990s

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary Police Service's headquarters building in Calgary, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. A former Calgary teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting two students in the 1990s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A former Calgary teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting two students in the 1990s.

Police say they were made aware of the allegations last year when the male complainants came forward.

They say one had tutoring sessions with the teacher after school, where it's believed the man inappropriately touched the 12-year-old.

Police say the second student, also 12 at the time, didn't have classes with the teacher but spent a great deal of time with him and was allegedly assaulted at the man's home and in his vehicle.

The accused, who is now 80, faces five charges, including two counts of sexual assault with a child under 16.

He is to appear in court in March.