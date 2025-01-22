Poilievre 'not aware' of more than two genders; says there are other priorities

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaks with reporters during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he is only aware of two genders — male and female — and that the government should leave people alone.

In an interview with CP24 news channel, Poilievre was asked about President Donald Trump signing an executive order declaring the U.S. will only recognize two sexes and that they are unchangeable.

Asked whether or not he would ask the U.S. to recognize the gender-neutral "X" marker available on Canadian passports, Poilievre turned to talk about the cost of living instead.

He says other politicians can discuss identity while he prioritizes giving people back control over their lives and ensuring people are able to afford everyday essentials.

Responding to Poilievre's remarks, executive director of LGBTQ advocacy organization Egale Canada says it's crucial for all political leaders to stand up for trans and gender-diverse people in an era of rising misinformation and hatred.

Helen Kennedy adds that denying the existence of trans and gender diverse people ignores decades of medical and psychological research, and contributes to the discrimination, hate and violence trans and gender-diverse people face.