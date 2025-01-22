Premiers, prime minister meet to talk Trump tariffs after cabinet retreat

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, third from left, speaks at a press conference concluding a first ministers meeting, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada's premiers are meeting virtually with the prime minister today to talk about Donald Trump's early moves as president and the looming threat of tariffs.

The first ministers have committed to weekly meetings now that Trump has been installed in the White House.

Trump signed an executive order on Monday directing his government to study alleged unfair trade practices by Canada and Mexico and to file a report by April 1.

Later that day, he mused about imposing 25 per cent tariffs on both countries by Feb. 1, calling Canada a "very bad abuser" for allowing illegal drugs and migrants to enter the U.S.

At their last gathering, which was held in-person in Ottawa, 12 of the 13 premiers signed a joint statement pledging to stand united in the face of the tariff threat.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was the lone outlier, and in the days since she has further distanced herself from the group by meeting with U.S. lawmakers and calling for co-operation instead of retaliation.