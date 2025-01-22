Poilievre says he wants to cut the federal public service, doesn't mind remote work

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a news conference in Delta B.C., on Thursday, Jan.16, 2025. Poilievre has indicated that he doesn't mind if public servants work from home, as long as their work gets done. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says a government led by him would cut the number of federal public servants — but he doesn't mind if they work from home.

When asked by Radio-Canada on Tuesday if U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order sending federal workers back to the office five days a week is a good idea, Poilievre said that what matters is whether public servants do the work.

He said that work is not getting done now within the federal government.

He called for public servants to be given clear assignments and be monitored to ensure they're completing their tasks.

Poilievre said he would also cut the federal public service, arguing that Canada has far too many bureaucrats.

He said the federal Liberals drove up the deficit in part by hiring 110,000 public servants.