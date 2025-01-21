Toronto's largest cocaine bust had 'hallmarks' of Mexican cartel: police

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw (centre) speaks to media behind a wall of seized drugs during a press conference announcing the seizure of 835 kilograms of cocaine, in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police say the largest cocaine bust in their history looks to be tied to a notorious Mexican cartel.

Supt. Paul MacIntyre says police seized 835 kilograms of cocaine that has the “hallmarks” of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

MacIntyre says more than half of the drugs seized in the investigation allegedly came from a single tractor-trailer from Mexico stopped on this side of the Canada-U.S. border.

He says the investigation, dating back to August 2024, also saw police carry out search warrants at alleged “stash houses."

Police allege the six people arrested, including two from Mexico and four Canadians, are “high-level” drug distributors.

Police are searching for one man from Niagara Falls, and two others from Mexico who are believed to have fled Canada.