Alberta's Smith doubles down on diplomatic approach as U.S. tariffs expected Feb. 1

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media during the fall meetings of Canada's premiers in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Smith is staying the course on her diplomatic approach to try to avert punishing tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump as a new deadline looms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is staying the course on her diplomatic approach to try to avert punishing tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump as a new deadline looms.

Trump said late Monday he is thinking of instituting 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods starting Feb. 1, rather than on his first day in office.

Smith is doubling down on her efforts to address Trump’s main irritants, including beefing up border security and boosting military spending.

She says Alberta will have to "wait and see" what the tariffs look like before publicly discussing a response.

Smith has broken ranks with her fellow premiers by dismissing talk of retaliatory threats, including a counter-tariff on Alberta's oil and gas exports.

Her approach has come under fire from critics who say it undermines Canada's negotiating position.