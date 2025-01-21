Cutting energy to U.S. in response to Trump tariffs is 'absurd,' says Bloc leader

Photo: The Canadian Press Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet speaks with reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons, Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024 in Ottawa.

The leader of the Bloc Québécois says Canada is playing with fire by suggesting it could cut oil or electricity exports to the United States if President Donald Trump makes good on his promise to impose tariffs on Canadian goods.

Yves-François Blanchet's position runs counter to that of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and most premiers — including Quebec's François Legault — who have said everything is on the table in negotiations with the Trump administration.

Blanchet told The Canadian Press in an interview Monday that Canada's best response would be counter-tariffs and it would be "absurd" to cut energy exports.

He says that if the United States breaks the habit of importing energy from Canada and finds other sources, Canada will be at a disadvantage when the times eventually comes to renegotiate exports.

Blanchet's position aligns with that of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who has stood out among premiers by ruling out cutting off the U.S. from her province's oil.

Trump told reporters on Monday he's thinking about hitting Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent tariffs on Feb. 1.