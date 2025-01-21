Trudeau says 'everything is on the table' for response to Trump tariffs

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands with members of his cabinet and Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., as he holds a press conference during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello in Montebello, Que., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that if President Donald Trump wants to usher in a "golden age" for the United States, he'll need the energy, critical minerals and resources that Canada is ready to provide.

"We are there to be constructive partners," Trudeau said in his first public comments since Trump suggested he could impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports within days.

The federal cabinet is meeting in Montebello, Que., for a retreat focused on the Canada-U. S. trade strategy.

While Trump had been threatening to impose punishing tariffs on Canada on his first day in office, he opted instead on inauguration day to announce a plan to study alleged unfair trade practices.

The president signed an executive order directing that the study be completed by April 1.

But late Monday evening, as he signed that order and other executive orders, Trump said he's thinking about hitting Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent tariffs on Feb. 1.

"We are thinking in terms of 25 per cent on Mexico and Canada because they are allowing vast numbers of people — Canada is a very bad abuser also — vast numbers of people to come in and fentanyl to come in," he told reporters at the White House.

Trudeau said Canada has been in this situation before with the first Trump administration.

"There is always going to be a certain amount of unpredictability and rhetoric coming out from this administration," he said.

Trudeau said his government's focus is still on avoiding tariffs — but if that effort doesn't succeed, Canada will respond and "everything is on the table."

"Our response will be robust and rapid and measured, but very strong. The goal will be to get those tariffs off as quickly as possible," he said.