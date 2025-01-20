Donald Trump says 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports coming Feb. 1

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pool Photo via AP-Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump says he is looking at Feb.1 as the day he plans to slap Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs.

Trump made the statement while signing executive orders at the White House Monday night, citing the the migration of people and fentanyl crossing the borders.

The date comes after Trump officials, speaking anonymously, suggested to reporters that the Republican president would only sign a memorandum telling federal agencies to study trade issues, including alleged unfair trade and currency practices by Canada, Mexico and China.

In his inauguration speech earlier Monday, Trump did not mention Canada but said he was going to overhaul the trade system to protect American workers and families.

He said he was going to impose tariffs and tax foreign countries to enrich American citizens.

The federal government has several plans ready to deploy in the event Trump moves ahead with imposing tariffs.