Environment minister says Donald Trump pulling out of Paris pact is "deplorable"

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault returns to a Liberal Party caucus meeting in West Block on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says it's "deplorable" that President Donald Trump is again pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris Accord.

He says it's "quite ironic" that President Trump is abandoning the global environmental pact while California is experiencing one of its worst forest fire seasons ever.

Guilbeault also points out it's not the first time Trump has taken the U.S. out of the accord — he did the same thing during his first term in the Oval Office.

The environment minister says the nearly 200 nations still in the pact will forge ahead in the fight against climate change without the U.S. on board.

Guilbeault is in Montebello, Que. for the Liberal government's annual winter cabinet retreat, which is taking place following Trump's swearing-in ceremony in Washington.

The Paris agreement is a voluntary global climate pact through which nations set targets to curb their greenhouse gas emissions.