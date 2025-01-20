Freeland attempts to put some distance between herself and an unpopular PM Trudeau

Photo: The Canadian Press Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland holds a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland is seeking to distance herself from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as she competes for his job.

In an interview today with CP24 Freeland says she found herself disagreeing with Trudeau more often in recent months and ultimately decided the government was on the wrong path.

Freeland quit cabinet in December after Trudeau told her he planned to replace her as finance minister with former central banker Mark Carney once she delivered the fall economic statement in the House of Commons.

She says that if she were prime minister, she would never have done that.

Freeland also says she's changing her tune on the consumer carbon price, despite backing it for a decade, because there's strong public opposition to it now.

Freeland is competing for the Liberal leadership with Carney and former cabinet minister Karina Gould, along with several other candidates.

Candidates have until Thursday to declare their intention to run and pay the first $50,000 deposit required to enter the race.

Gould says she raised enough funds within 24 hours of her campaign launch Sunday morning to pay that deposit.

Candidates have to ultimately pay a total of $350,000 to be included on the leadership ballot.