Jasper says housing plan promised by Alberta government after wildfire falls short

Photo: The Canadian Press A worker walks in a devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper, Alta., on Monday, Aug.19, 2024. The Municipality of Jasper says strings attached to the Alberta government's $112-million interim housing plan would mean less than half of the housing units promised months ago would actually be built in the fire-ravaged town.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

The Municipality of Jasper says the Alberta government's $112-million interim housing plan would bring less than half the units promised months ago.

The province announced in October that it planned to build 250 housing units in the Rocky Mountain tourist town for those displaced by the summer wildfire, which destroyed more than 800 units.

The municipality says it has received applications from more than 600 families requiring housing and the province's approach wouldn't come close to meeting that need.

The municipality says the government's plan would result in about 60 permanent, single-family homes that would take up all available land for interim housing.

Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon says he's "extremely disappointed" in the municipality and the federal government for turning down the provincial plan.

Nixon says he's concerned any form of interim housing will be delayed as a result, but the municipality maintains some housing could be available by the end of February.