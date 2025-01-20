One person dead after car submerged in water at Ashbridges Bay in Toronto

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on August 2, 2023.

Toronto police say one person has died after a vehicle went into the water at Ashbridges Bay in Toronto on Sunday night.

Police say emergency crews responded at 9:30 p.m. to an area south of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Lower Coxwell Avenue for reports of a vehicle submerged in the lake.

They say officers found one person outside the vehicle and one person inside it when they arrived on scene.

Police say a female was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and pronounced dead there.

They say a male was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say four responding officers were also taken to hospital after water exposure and were later released.