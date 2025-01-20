Donald Trump won't hit Canada with tariffs on his first day in office: reports

Photo: The Canadian Press President-elect Donald Trump waves as he walks with his wife Melania after a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, on Donald Trump's inauguration day.

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal say incoming U.S. president Donald Trump won't slam Canada with damaging tariffs on his inauguration day.

Both U.S. newspapers report Trump will instead sign an executive order today to investigate alleged unfair trade and currency practices by Canada, Mexico and China.

The publications say the White House has confirmed Trump won't be imposing tariffs today, when he's set to be sworn in officially at a ceremony in Washington.

In November Trump threatened to hit Canada with steep 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs in one of his first executive orders on his first day back in office.

Canada says it is ready to respond with countermeasures if Trump makes good on his threats.

Ottawa is also pumping $1.3 billion in new resources into border security in the hopes of convincing Trump not to impose tariffs.