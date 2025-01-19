More than 60 ill, 17 hospitalized in salmonella outbreak linked to mini pastries

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says 61 cases of salmonella across the country, including 17 that have required hospitalization, have been linked to recalled mini pastries.

The agency says the Sweet Cream brand mini pastries have been distributed at bakeries, hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, retirement residences, and have been served at catered events.

A statement says 33 of the 61 illnesses are in Quebec, 21 in Ontario, four in British Columbia, two in Alberta and one in New Brunswick.

The public health agency says people who got sick range in age from three to 88 and 61 per cent of them are female.

A notice issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall covers Sweet Cream mini patisserie four-kilogram boxes and one-kilogram trays with best before dates from June 17, 2025 up to and including Nov. 15, 2025.

The food inspection agency says healthy people infected by salmonella may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea and the infection can be more serious for young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.