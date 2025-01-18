Judge agrees to expedite legal challenge of Trudeau's move to prorogue Parliament

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question from the opposition during Question Period, Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024 in Ottawa. A court has agreed to expedite its hearing of a legal challenge of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's move to prorogue Parliament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A court has agreed to expedite its hearing of a legal challenge of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's move to prorogue Parliament.

In a ruling late today, Federal Court Chief Justice Paul Crampton says the court's usual rules on timelines will not apply, setting the stage for a hearing Feb. 13 and 14 in Ottawa.

In their application filed Jan. 8, two Nova Scotia residents seek an order setting aside Trudeau's decision to advise Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to exercise her power to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

They also request a declaration that this session of Parliament has not been prorogued.

On Jan. 6, an emotional Trudeau announced his plans to resign as prime minister once a new Liberal leader is chosen.

He also said Simon had agreed to his request to prorogue Parliament, wiping the legislative slate clean and pausing meetings of the House of Commons and Senate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.