Chrystia Freeland says Pierre Poilievre will 'sell' Canada out to Donald Trump

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers remarks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Dec. 11, 2024.

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland is billing herself as the best person to lead Canada's fight against Donald Trump.

In her first campaign ad since joining the Liberal leadership race Friday Freeland claims Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre would sell Canada out to Trump.

The ad was launched in a video message posted to social media this morning.

In it she reminds Canadians that she led negotiations with Trump to update the North American Free Trade Agreement and that he doesn't like her "very much" because Canada won that battle.

She also says she left Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet in December because she knows how to win the next fight with Trump.

Freeland confirmed on social media on Friday she is entering the race to replace Trudeau but is planning a full campaign launch Sunday in Toronto.

Former central banker Mark Carney launched his campaign Thursday in Edmonton while Liberal House leader Karina Gould is set to do so this weekend.

Ottawa MP Chandra Arya and former Montreal MP Frank Baylis have both indicated they intend to run as has Cape Breton MP Jaime Battiste.

Potential candidates only have a matter of days left to declare they will vie for the party's top job before the cutoff deadline on Thursday.