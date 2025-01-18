Extreme cold warnings in effect across Prairies, parts of Ontario and Quebec

Photo: The Canadian Press

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for much of the Prairies and parts of Ontario and Quebec.

The national weather agency says the cold snap will see the wind chill plummet below -40 in some parts of the country, including northern Alberta and most of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The cold is expected to continue through the weekend.

It's also affecting parts of northern Ontario and Quebec, where the national forecaster says the cold could last through to Wednesday.

The agency issues such warnings when the cold poses a health risk.

It's warning people to stay inside if possible and bundle up if not, as frostbite can develop on exposed skin in a matter of minutes when it's this cold.