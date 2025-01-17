Alberta premier to spend five days in Washington, D.C., for Trump inauguration

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks in Edmonton on April 10, 2024. Smith's office has released an official itinerary outlining a five-day diplomatic trip to Washington, D.C. including the presidential inauguration on Capitol Hill Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office has released an official itinerary outlining a five-day diplomatic trip to Washington, D.C., including the presidential inauguration on Capitol Hill on Monday.

Beginning Saturday, the province says Smith is to meet with energy industry leaders and elected officials in an effort to promote "an era of partnership."

It comes as president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports to the U.S. on his first day in office.

Smith caused controversy this week after refusing to sign off on a joint statement from other premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that every countermeasure is on the table.

Smith says Alberta won't stand for cutting off energy supply to the U.S. or export tariffs on the province's energy from Ottawa.

The federal government says it's prepared to hit the U.S. with billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs, and has already sent multiple ministers to Washington this week, including Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.