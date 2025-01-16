Trudeau names ex-premiers, business and union reps to Canada-U.S. relations council

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media after a meeting with the President and CEO of The National Association of Manufacturers Jay Timmons in Washington on January 9, 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has formed a new Canada-U.S. relations council to support the federal government as it deals with the incoming Trump administration's vow to impose tariffs.

The 18 members of the council include Steve Verheul, who was Canada's chief trade negotiator during the renegotiation of NAFTA.

Joining him on the council are former premiers Jean Charest, Rachel Notley and Stephen McNeil.

Canada's Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman, former ambassador David MacNaughton and Jody Thomas, the prime minister's former national security adviser, are also joining the council.

The group includes representatives from the automotive industry, the nuclear power sector, agriculture and the labour movement.

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports when he takes office next week.