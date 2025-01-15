Man, woman facing arson charges after Calgary home explosion that injured six people

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary Police Service attend a crime scene in Calgary, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. A man and woman are facing several charges for allegedly lighting their Calgary home on fire last fall, triggering an explosion that injured several people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A man and woman are accused of lighting their Calgary home on fire, triggering an explosion that injured several people last fall.

Calgary police and firefighters were called in early October to a residential neighbourhood shortly after the explosion happened.

Four townhomes were severely damaged in the explosion and six people were injured.

Calgary police say a 40-year-old man who was earlier charged with arson with a disregard for human life now also faces one count of arson causing damage to the property of others, as well as possession of incendiary material.

A 43-year-old woman who lived with the man is now facing identical charges.

Both are to appear in court in February.