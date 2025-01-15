Suspect in West Edmonton Mall shooting arrested in Northwest Territories

Photo: The Canadian Press Police investigate the scene of a multiple shooting at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

A suspect in an August 2023 shooting at West Edmonton Mall has been arrested in the Northwest Territories.

Edmonton police say they're working with their counterparts in the territory to execute warrants related to the shooting.

The exchange of gunfire between two groups in the mall's parkade injured three of the men involved and bullets hit several vehicles.

It also caused an hours-long lockdown that forced people inside the shopping centre to take shelter while tactical officers cleared it.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Leron Andrew John on several firearms charges last month.

The 24-year-old was added in December to the Canada's Most Wanted List compiled by BOLO, a program created by the Stéphan Crétier Foundation that helps police find suspects.