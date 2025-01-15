CME says Canada must act decisively to protect manufacturing if U.S. tariffs imposed

Photo: The Canadian Press President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago, January 9, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters says Canada must act decisively to protect the manufacturing sector if U.S. president-elect Donald Trump goes ahead with his threat to impose tariffs on Canadian goods headed to the U.S.

In an open letter to the leaders of the major federal political parties, CME president and CEO Dennis Darby says the imminent threat of sweeping U.S. tariffs poses a significant and immediate risk to the manufacturing sector.

Darby says Canadian manufacturers, workers and consumers cannot afford broad-based retaliation.

The letter says retaliatory measures must be strategic, targeted and enacted in consultation with industry to minimize collateral damage.

Darby says a recent CME survey found that 90 per cent of manufacturers expect significant or severe impacts if tariffs are imposed.

The survey also says 48 per cent of manufacturers anticipate layoffs or hiring freezes if tariffs proceed and that 49 per cent of those surveyed say they plan to shift some production to the U.S.