Wilkinson in Washington: Minister makes the case for U.S.-Canada energy alliance

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson speaks with journalists before a Liberal Party caucus meeting in West Block on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Jonathan Wilkinson is the latest Liberal in Washington amid President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats, and the Canadian energy minister is making the pitch for a Canada-U.S. energy and resource alliance.

Wilkinson told American lawmakers that there is no better way to achieve economic dominance, national security and strength against China than to work with Canada.

Trump has threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from Canada when he returns to the White House next week.

Canadian leaders, despite calls for unity, have not agreed on the country's response or what should be considered for retaliatory tariffs if Trump follows through on his threat.

Some say everything must be on the table and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called for retaliatory tariffs on critical minerals, which have seen significant recent investment from the U.S. Department of Defence.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said she will not support tariffs on oil, adding it would cause a national unity crisis.