CBC using Google compensation payout to boost local news coverage with 30 new hires

Photo: The Canadian Press The CBC logo is projected onto a screen during the CBC's annual upfront presentation in Toronto, May 29, 2019. C

CBC News is planning to boost coverage in nearly two dozen underserved communities across Canada by hiring up to 30 permanent journalists.

The public broadcaster says it's making the investment using funds expected from Google as part of a compensation deal made under the Online News Act.

The act compels tech giants to pay news outlets for using their content. Google agreed to pay $100 million to be exempt from the act for five years.

CBC/Radio-Canada is set to receive about $7 million of that payout, which will be distributed to news outlets by a designated journalism collective.

The broadcaster says jobs are being added in 22 communities and postings will be published in the coming weeks, with a focus on Western Canada.

Six journalism jobs will be posted in B.C., nine in the Prairies, along with one in the North, three in Ontario, and one each in Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide underserved news markets across the country with the local journalism they need," said Brodie Fenlon, general manager and editor-in-chief of CBC News, in a statement.

"These additional roles will ensure that more Canadians have access to crucial information about their community and the world around them, and share significant stories from these communities with national audiences."