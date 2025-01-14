Industry minister Champagne to announce Liberal leadership intentions today

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne leaves during a break in a Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne plans to reveal his intentions for the Liberal leadership race today.

So far, Ontario MP Chandra Arya and former Montreal MP Frank Baylis are the only two to officially join the contest.

However, The Canadian Press confirmed that former finance minister Chrystia Freeland will announce her bid in coming days, and former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney and former B.C. premier Christy Clark are also expected to run.

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says it’s really important the next leader of the Liberal Party speak both fluent French and English.

St-Onge says the Liberal government has worked for a decade to promote French and she doesn’t see the party or the country moving backwards.

She says she would support leadership candidates with a strong plan to adequately fund and defend CBC/Radio-Canada.