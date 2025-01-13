Canada settles class-action lawsuit by military members who alleged racism in uniform

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian Soldiers take part in a press conference in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The federal government has settled a class-action lawsuit with military members who were subjected to racism during their time in the Armed Forces.

The settlement is worth up to $150 million, and individual payments will range from $5,000 to $35,000.

The claimants are people who served in the Canadian Armed Forces between April 1985 and Jan. 10, and experienced racism while in uniform.

Anyone eligible for the settlement has the option of getting a personalized letter of apology from the chief of the defence staff.

The settlement also includes a pledge to make systemic changes to the Armed Forces' culture.

In a written statement, Defence Minister Bill Blair says racism in the workplace erodes the cohesiveness of an effective military and says he's pleased the settlement was approved by the Federal Court.

"Our institution supports this settlement as it demonstrates the commitment to ensuring that we provide our CAF members with a psychologically safe and inclusive workplace, where one can reach their full potential," Blair said.

The Canadian military has also been sued by its own members over sexual misconduct and discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.

In 2019, the Canadian government settled a $900-million class-action lawsuit with veterans and military members who experienced sexual misconduct in the Armed Forces.

More than 23,000 people have received compensation in that claim.

Survivors of the LGBTQ Purge settled a lawsuit with the government in 2018 for $145 million.

A separate group of military members and veterans have sued the Armed Forces, alleging they faced discrimination and stigmatization because of their mental health.

The Federal Court also approved an $817-million settlement last year with veterans whose disability pensions were not properly calculated.