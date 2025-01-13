Cineplex reports box office revenue in December up from year ago

Photo: The Canadian Press Cineplex says its box office revenue for December was up from a year earlier as movies released in November including Wicked and Moana 2 gained momentum

The movie theatre company says box office revenue in December totalled $64.8 million, up from $51.8 million in December 2023.

However, the total was less than then $74.9 million seen in December 2019 before the pandemic.

Cineplex says Wicked has become the highest-grossing movie of all time based on a Broadway musical.

It added that Moana 2 is now one of the top 10 highest-grossing animated films of all time domestically, outperforming the first film.

The company says its combined box office and concession revenue totalled $112.0 million in December, representing 129 per cent of the total seen in December 2023.